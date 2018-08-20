Thief headbutted wall during arrest

A shoplifter put her head through a partition wall after becoming increasingly frustrated when she was detained for stealing clothing, a court heard.

Jan Miko claimed she had tried to walk out with a top and bras from TK Maxx, on Leigh’s Parsonage Retail Park, as she had been kicked out that day by her partner, Wigan magistrates were told.

Defence solicitor Bob Toppin said his client only literally had the clothes she was standing up in when she opted to steal from the store on August 1.

But the 25-year-old had now moved back in with her mother - “where she felt safe” - and was remorseful for her behaviour, he added.

Miko, of Platt Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to theft and causing criminal damage and was given a 12-month community order, where she will have to perform 100 hours community service.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay £100 in compensation to the store, for damaging the wall, with £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Katie Beattie said a store security officer was monitoring the cameras system when he saw Miko making her way around the premises, selecting items including a top and bras, and place them inside her bag.

The court heard she could be seen talking to a number of members of staff, before she went to leave the store.

Mrs Beattie said she was detained by the security officer but she had did not have any personal identification, so she was asked to wait in an office while her details could be verified. But Miko became increasingly agitated and began pacing the room.

When the officer explained that he was “just doing his job” she started banging her head against a partition wall.

The officer then used his personal attack alarm to summon a police response, as he was not only concerned for his own safety, but the wellbeing of Miko, added Mrs Beattie.

An estimate for the damage to the wall amounted to £800, the court heard, which covered the repairs and rearranging staff rotas so the work could be carried out.

Mr Toppin said that there were photos of the damage to the wall, taken after the incident, which only showed a small hole had been

caused.

He told the court that Miko believed that the officer had been making fun of her and she accepted what she had done was wrong.