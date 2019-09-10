Teenager rushed to hospital after blade attack outside car wash

Police have launched an investigation after a teenager was attacked with a blade.



Police were called to reports that a boy had been assaulted near Bumper 2 Bumper car wash at the corner of Westleigh Lane and Kirkhall Lane, shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Monday, September 9).

Residents who rushed to help the injured teen say he had suffered "multiple stab wounds."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "At around 6.30pm on Monday 9 September 2019 police were called to reports that a teenage boy had been assaulted on Kirkhall Lane, Leigh.

"A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after he was attacked with a small blade near a car wash in the area.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going."

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We attended an incident at 6.29pm yesterday.

"We sent an ambulance and took a patient to hospital."