Teen with no licence or insurance led police on 90mph chase through residential streets

A teen will be sentenced later this month after leading police on a high-speed chase through residential areas.

Logan Fletcher reached speeds of up to 90mph during the 17-minute pursuit through Atherton, which was so dangerous that a police helicopter was deployed. He was also found to be driving the Ford Focus without insurance or a licence.

The 18-year-old, of Willow Crescent in Leigh, pleaded guilty to the three offences when he appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court. He was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 27.