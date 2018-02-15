Teen flasher exposed himself to schoolgirl

Police are hunting a teenaged flasher who exposed himself to a schoolgirl.

The 16-year-old victim was walking along the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal at Leigh when a voice shouted “excuse me!”

She turned to see a man in his late teens performing a lewd act. She fled in the opposite direction and the police were called.

The flasher is described as white, about 19 years old, of slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with short, brown hair and wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

Insp Michael Fraser of Wigan Police said: “The young victim is going to be all right but it was clearly an upsetting experience for her.

“If anyone recognises the description or has seen suspicious behaviour in the area, please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”