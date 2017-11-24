Teen attacked by trio with scissors

Appeal after an 18-year-old girl had her hair and face slashed by three teenagers.



At around 6.15pm on Wednesday 1 November 2017, police were called to reports of an assault on Prince's Avenue, Astley.



Three teenage girls had approached the victim from behind and pulled her to the floor where they began kicking her.



One of the offenders has then pulled out some scissors, which she used to cut the victim’s hair and her face as well.



The victim then managed to escape from the group and make her way home.



Police Constable James McCallion of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This was a completely random attack on a young woman that has left her mentally and physically scarred.



“The brutal manner with which they cut her hair and then left her with a broken rib is something they should be utterly ashamed of.



“The assault happened on a busy street at a time when people will have been making their way back from work, so I’d ask anyone who saw anything to get in touch.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225 or 101, quoting incident number 2099 of 01/11/17. This can also be done anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.