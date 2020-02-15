Subway staff left stunned as masked man runs into shop and throws stale milk at them

Police are investigating an incident in which a balaclava-clad man walked into a fast food chain and threw "stale milk" at stunned employees.
The incident occurred at the Subway sandwich shop in Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, shortly before 3pm yesterday, Friday February 14.
A spokesman for GMP said: "Shortly before 3.25pm on Friday, police were called to the Subway on Mealhouse Lane in Atherton to reports of a disturbance.
"Further enquiries have established that a man wearing a balaclava entered the premises before throwing a liquid substance – which is believed to be stale milk - at staff.
"Nobody is believed to have been physically injured during the incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.