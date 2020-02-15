Subway staff left stunned as masked man runs into shop and throws stale milk at them

Police are investigating an incident in which a balaclava-clad man walked into a fast food chain and threw "stale milk" at stunned employees.



The incident occurred at the Subway sandwich shop in Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, shortly before 3pm yesterday, Friday February 14.

The Subway store in Atherton. Image: Google

A spokesman for GMP said: "Shortly before 3.25pm on Friday, police were called to the Subway on Mealhouse Lane in Atherton to reports of a disturbance.

"Further enquiries have established that a man wearing a balaclava entered the premises before throwing a liquid substance – which is believed to be stale milk - at staff.

"Nobody is believed to have been physically injured during the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.