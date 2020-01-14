Staff 'devastated' after thieves ransack charity shop

Staff at a charity shop are devastated after damage worth hundreds of pounds was caused during a burglary.



Police are investigating after thieves broke into the Headway UK shop on Bradshawgate, Leigh, some time between it closing at 4pm on Sunday and reopening on Monday morning.

A broken lock at the shop

The charity, which helps people rebuild their lives following brain injury, was left to pick up the pieces after they smashed a window and ransacked the shop.

Manager Jan Naylor said: “We're absolutely devastated.

"I came into work on Monday morning and I just couldn't believe it, they have ransacked the place. The floor was covered in bags and clothes and all sorts."

The greatest cost to the shop will be repairing the damage that was done when thieves forced their way into the building - money that should have gone towards supporting brain injury survivors.

A window was broken at the shop

Jan said: "They broke a window, the office door and smashed the till.

"It is difficult to believe that someone could be so cruel as to vandalise and steal from a charity shop.”

Now, Jan is asking people to show their support by volunteering at the shop and donating much-needed stock.

She said: "We have reopened the store and are appealing to anyone who would like to support us by volunteering or donating unwanted items.

“There are lots of opportunities to get involved and we welcome any and all help at this difficult time.”

Anyone wishing to support Headway can call Jan on 01942 602108 or visit the shop.

Information about the burglary can be passed to the police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.