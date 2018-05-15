Stab victim's wounds so deep medics could see his bowels

A stabbing victim involved in a domestic disturbance was left with a wound so deep that medics could see his bowels, a court heard.

But Terence Philbin refused to co-operate with police after he was attacked by his partner Veilia McClarty at the house they then shared in Leigh, Bolton Crown Court was told.

Sarah Fordham, prosecuting, said that medics at Manchester Royal Infirmary initially believed that Mr Philbin, who suffered a stab wound to his stomach during a tussle with McClarty, could have suffered a lasting injury and be forced to wear a colostomy bag.

But she told the court that the victim, who declined to make a statement to police, appeared to have made a “miraculous recovery” and had later been discharged from further treatment.

McClarty told police that the incident, which took place on October 24 last year, had started after the pair had been out drinking together.

She claimed to police that he had been verbally abusive and the pair had become involved in an argument, which stopped briefly when he went upstairs.

The court heard she was making a sandwich in the kitchen and had a knife in her hand, when the disagreement started up again.

Miss Fordham said that the couple ended up wrestling with each other and Mr Philbin had “fell into the knife” and she didn’t immediately realise that he had been hurt.

The police and paramedics were called shortly afterwards and it emerged that the victim’s bowel was visible through the knife wound to the stomach, the court heard.

He also suffered a small cut to his back and some cuts to his fingers, which appeared to be defensive wounds, which required closer examination by an orthopaedic surgeon.

Steven Swift, defending, said his client had fully co-operated with police after her arrest and had outlined her role in the matter.

McClarty, formerly from the Higher Folds area of Leigh but now of Bury Road, Bolton, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding Mr Philbin.

Passing sentence, Judge Richard Gioserano gave her a two-year community order, which will include 35 days of rehabilitation activities.

The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order, preventing McClarty from having any future contact with Mr Philbin.