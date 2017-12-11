Reward to catch schoolgirl's killer - 33 years on

A £50,000 reward has been offered to finally name the murderer of schoolgirl Lisa Hession.



Detectives say they owe it to the youngster's memory and her late mum to identify the killer of the Leigh schoolgirl, who was found strangled and sexually assaulted just yards from her Bonneywell Road home in 1984.

Christine Hession died after a short battle with cancer, aged 69, last year, without ever getting confirmation about who attacked the Bedford High student as she returned home from a friend’s party.

She had campaigned relentlessly to track down the killer of Lisa, who suffered a black eye as she attempted to fight back.

Martin Bottomley, who heads the cold case unit at Greater Manchester Police, said: "This case has been subject to a number of reviews since 1984, so that we can find the answers Lisa’s family so desperately deserve.



“The reviews have concentrated on using advances in forensic techniques and investigating all the information we have received from members of the public so far.



“While we have not found the answers yet, this case will remain open until Lisa’s killer is found and brought to justice.



“Even though this happened 33 years ago, I’m sure that someone who lived in the area at the time will know something that could help our investigation.



“Anything you know, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the key to uncovering who is responsible for Lisa’s death.”

Her death triggered a massive manhunt 33 years ago, with samples from the area behind Rugby Road, where she was found, still held in police labs.

Police have never ruled out a link between Lisa’s murder and three sex attacks on young women, around the same time in the same area.

One of the last major appeals was held on the 30th anniversary, which Christine endorsed but didn’t speak at again.

But in a previous interview, she said: "I think it’s someone who lives in this town and I think someone knows who it is and is shielding them. I don’t know how they could do that."

Before her death, Lisa had been to a party on the other side of Leigh town centre and had been told to be home for 10.30pm.

She is said to have set off in plent of time, walking without incident through the town centre and onto St Helens Road before she was seen to turn into Buck Street, close to her home.

She never made it back and her body was found around an hour-and-a-half later by a dog walker.

Her mother had already been out looking for her and later raised the alarm with police.

Detectives have confirmed that a man questioned at the time remains a 'person of interest'.

Potential witnesses can still contact the cold case unit on 0161 856 5961.