Red car could be key to collision investigation

Officers investigating a collision that left a man in a life-threatening condition are looking for a specific red car.

Around 7.15pm on Thursday 20 September 2018 police were called to Leigh Road outside of Daisy Hill railway station to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Ford Fiesta.

The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains. It has been established that he was involved in the collision with the Fiesta that was travelling towards Leigh, as he crossed the road.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the collision have released pictures of a car they want to trace.

Police Constable Suzanne Keenan of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We need to speak to anyone who knows who this car belongs to as any passengers could hold information that is key to our enquiries. It is important the occupants of this vehicle know that they are not in any trouble.

“It appears to be either a Ford Fiesta or a KA, with a wheel trim missing on the front nearside of the vehicle.

“Due to the proximity this car was travelling to the black Fiesta involved in the collision, those on board could have seen something but have not yet passed that onto us.

“Please call our team directly with any information you may have.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 1808 of 20/09/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.