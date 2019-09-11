Rapist dies from stab wound just days after being jailed for life

A rapist who preyed on a woman walking home from a night out died just days after being jailed for life.



Vasile Nastase, 49, was sentenced to life imprisonment at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, August 27 and told he must serve a minimum of five years and 75 days before he could be considered for parole.

But just a few days later, on Sunday, September 1, he was fatally injured when he suffered a stab wound to the neck.

He died in an ambulance in the grounds of HMP Forest Bank in Pendlebury, Salford.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly after 6.45am on Sunday, September 1, 2019, police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a 49-year-old man had died at HMP Forest Bank.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

An inquest has been opened and adjourned at Bolton Coroner’s Court, with a full hearing to be held on a date yet to be confirmed.

Nastase, who was from Romania, has already served two prison sentences there for raping women he had met at discos.

He was living on Findlay Street, Leigh, when he approached a woman as she walked along Railway Road in Leigh on Saturday, November 17 after a night out.

He put his arm around her and despite pleas for him to let her go, he forced the woman into his home and raped her.

Nastase was arrested and pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared in court.

After he was jailed, Det Con Chris Waddicar, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Nastase preyed on the victim as she was walking alone and subjected her to a horrifying ordeal.

“Following his arrest, Nastase showing despicable contempt for the victim by continuously denying the offence, but his lies were uncovered following forensic enquiries and he was subsequently charged.”