Pregnant woman and passenger injured by car being chased by police

A taxi driver and his pregnant passenger had to be taken to hospital after their vehicle was stuck by a car being chased by police.

The incident occurred around 10.50am yesterday (Friday) on Hillside Avenue in Atherton, close to the Atherton Laburnum Rovers stadium, Crilly Park.

Police stop at the scene to help the taxi driver and his passenger. Credit: Supercabs

Police were in pursuit of a Vauxhall, suspected to have been stolen, when it smashed side-on into the Supercabs taxi and left the road.

The shunt was so strong that the taxi's airbags deployed.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot, while police stopped to attend to the taxi driver and his pregnant passenger.

Supercabs told Wigan Today that the driver had suffered severe whiplash in the collision, and that both people were taken to hospital but have since been released and are recovering at home.

The vehicle was abandoned after the collision. Credit: Supercabs

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.