Police warning over stolen jewellery haul

Police are warning people to be vigilant of being offered stolen jewellery following a burglary.



A number of items were taken from Jack Jordan Jewellers on Bradshawgate, Leigh, overnight between 5pm on December 23 and 9.30am on December 24.

Detective Constable Peter Jackson of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “This burglary has adversely affected a local business during what should have been one of their busiest times of the year.

“We’re advising the public to be vigilant over the holiday period - if you have any information that might assist officers with their enquiries, then please contact us immediately.

“Even the smallest piece of information may be enough to help us find those responsible for this burglary.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7967 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.