Police want to find owners of 'stolen' items

Police are searching for the owners of a haul of items they believe to have been stolen.



A post on the Facebook page for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "The following property was recovered from the site of an arrest on Gadbury Fold, Atherton by response officers.

The items were found in Atherton

"These same officers are hoping to reunite these items that are believed to be stolen with their owners. These items are believed to have been stolen from the Atherton area."

Other news: Teen with no licence or insurance led police on 90mph chase through residential streets



Anyone wishing to claim the items is asked to send a message to the Facebook page or call police on 101.