Police share photographs of youths in bid to stamp out anti-social behaviour

Police clamping down on anti-social behaviour have shared photographs of youths suspected of causing problems in an appeal to their parents.

Greater Manchester Police's Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team say they have been "inundated" with calls about trouble from young people in Leigh town centre.

A group of youths captured in a photograph released by the police

There have been complaints about them causing damage, being abusive and climbing onto scaffolding.

In an appeal to parents, police officers shared photographs of the youngsters - blocking out their faces - on social media.

A post on Facebook said: "Over the past few days we have been inundated with calls about ASB and a large group of youths causing damage to premises, intimidating members of the public, being abusive to staff members and also putting there own life's in danger by climbing on the scaffold at Poundland and Leigh Town Hall.

"If this is your little darling please have a word with them before we have to take further action. All this is being recorded by Council CCTV and is happening around the Town Centre, Bradshawgate, Mcdonalds, The Old College Railway Road and Leigh Library!!!"

One of the youngsters was photographed on scaffolding

Police can be contacted by calling 101.