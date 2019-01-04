Police release CCTV image in jewellery store burglary probe

Police investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Leigh have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.



A number of items were taken from Jack Jordan Jewellers on Bradshawgate, Leigh overnight between 5pm on Sunday December 23 and 9.30am on Monday December 24 2018.

Officers have released an image of a man who they think might have important information in relation to the burglary.

Detective Constable Peter Jackson of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “Do you recognise the man pictured, or have any information that can assist our enquiries?

“If so – contact police immediately.

“We’re also reminding the public to be vigilant of being offered jewellery for sale under unusual circumstances.

“Even the smallest piece of information may be enough to help us find those responsible for this burglary.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7967 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.