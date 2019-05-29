Police pursuit ends in serious collision

A busy main road has been closed after a car being chased by police crashed.



Police, fire crews and paramedics have descended on Kirkhall Lane following the incident which occurred this morning (Wednesday, May 29).

Officers had begun a pursuit of a silver Ford Mondeo in Westbourne Close, Lower Ince, at 10.27am this morning.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed on Kirkhall Lane, near Westbourne Avenue, in Leigh a short while later.

The street has been closed from Heather Grove to Holt Street while investigations are carried out.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a suspect had abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers have since detained a man, but it is not clear if this was the same person.

Serious RTC in Leigh

Heavy congestion is currently affecting Westleigh Lane in both directions as a result, and motorists are being advised to divert using Nel Pan Lane and Wigan Road to Twist Lane.

Bus services are currently being diverted via Wigan Road and Atherleigh Way until further notice.