Police need help to identify man seriously hurt when car crashed onto garage roof

Police are appealing for help to identify a man fighting for his life after a serious crash, in which a car landed on a garage roof.

The man was taken to Salford Royal Hospital in a life-threatening condition after the collision on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, just before 4.10am on Sunday.

Read more: Man seriously injured as stolen car crashes onto garage roof in Wigan



But they have not yet been able to identify him and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The man was the front-seat passenger in a blue Ford Fusion, registration SP53 PKK, which was reported as being stolen from Leigh on Saturday.

It crashed into cars parked on Bickershaw Lane, before landing on the roof of a garage attached to a house.

The driver fled, leaving the passenger in the car with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone who could help to identify the man, as well as anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact them.

Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit can be contacted on 0161 856 4741 or 101, quoting incident 606 of October 6. Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.