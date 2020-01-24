Police launch investigation after shots fired at a house and car

Detectives have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a house and a car in the borough.

Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday 22 January 2020, officers were called by firefighters to reports of a car fire on Henry Street, Leigh.

Police launch investigation after car fire and shots fired

Officers attended and found evidence of firearms discharges targeting the vehicle and a nearby property.

A short time later, police were called by firefighters to reports of a car fire on Broadwell Drive, Leigh.

Officers attended and found a stolen vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the incidents are linked.

No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Phil Housley, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “Enquiries are continuing and we believe members of the public in the Pennington area, in particular Henry Street and Broadwell Drive areas might have information which could assist us - I’d appeal to them to contact us.

“Incidents of this kind understandably cause concern but I would like to reassure the wider community that we believe this was a targeted attack and have no reason to believe they are at risk.

“Incidents involving firearms are treated with the utmost seriousness so a team of dedicated officers are investigating and I can assure members of the public that we are committed to bringing those responsible for this dangerous behaviour to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7042 quoting 2823 or 2815 of 22/01/2020.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.