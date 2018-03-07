Police investigating hit-and-run that injured two

Police are appealing for information after two men had to be taken to hospital following a hit-and-run incident.

Officers were called to reports that a motorist had failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Tuesday March 6 on Wigan Road in Leigh.

Two men had minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver fled from the scene and enquiries into the full circumstances around this incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1946 of Tuesday March 6.