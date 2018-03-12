Police investigating after attempt to torch car

Police have launched an investigation after offenders tried to torch a car in Leigh.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Selwyn Street shortly before 3am on Monday.

They found someone had poured petrol around the rear wheels of a Ford Focus and the vehicle had been set alight.

The flames were mostly already out on arrival and only minor damage had been caused to the back of the car.

Police were asked to attend the scene and are now looking into the incident.

The fire crews were returning to the area on Monday to carry out further home safety checks.

Firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.