Police investigate arson attacks on home and van

Detectives have launched an investigation after arsonists targeted a home and a van in two incidents believed to be linked.

Accelerant was thrown at a residential property on Oxford Road in Atherton at around 10pm on New Year's Day.

Other news: Abram murder probe: Man arrested as five properties are raided by police



The accelerant was ignited, causing fire damage to the front of the building.

Police said no-one was injured in the attack.

At around 3am on Thursday, a report was made to police that a Transit van parked on Oxford Road had been set alight.

Again, no-one was injured but the vehicle was badly damaged.

Detectives are treating the fires as linked and believe they were targeted attacks.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.