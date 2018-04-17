Police hunt wanted man after woman was held at knifepoint for eight hours

Police are searching for a wanted man with ties to Wigan after a woman was held captive for eight hours.



Stephen Warburton, 44, of No Fixed Abode is wanted in connection with an assault and false imprisonment in Wigan.

Shortly after 12am on Wednesday 14 March 2018, police were called to reports of a false imprisonment on Hatton Avenue.

Officers attended and found that a woman had been assaulted and then threatened with a knife, before she was able to flee from him eight hours after a man imprisoned her.

Warburton is actively evading police and is known to have links with Wigan and Leigh areas.

PC Andrea Lea of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “Warburton is wanted in connection with a very serious offence, which left a woman fearing for her life for over eight hours.

“Please, if you have any information about where Warburton is, or see him in your local area, contact police at the earliest possible opportunity on 101 or 999.”

Any report can be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.