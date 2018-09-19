Police hunt for arcade thieves

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at a shopping centre in Leigh.

At around 7.20pm on Monday, September 10, two men wearing motorbike helmets stormed into The Spinning Slots arcade in The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre and grabbed the cashier before forcing her into a nearby office.

Whilst in the office the offenders threatened the cashier and demanded that she hand over as much money as she could.

Once their demands had been met, the men left the building with not only cash belonging to the business, but also the woman’s own purse.

The offenders then fled the scene on a motorbike travelling in the direction of Lord Street.

Det Con Kat Tyldesley, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “The cashier was left terrified and fearing for her safety when she was dragged into an office by these two men.

“Thankfully she was not physically injured but she was understandably very shaken up.

“I want to appeal to anyone that may recognise the two people in the images that we have released to contact police.

“The helmet being worn by one of them is quite distinctive so although you cannot see their face, we believe that it is possible that somebody may recognise this and be able to assist us.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292, quoting incident number 1747 of 10 September 2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.