Police hunt armed robber who terrorised elderly borough couple in their own home

Officers are appealing for information after an elderly couple were threatened and robbed in their home in the early hours of this morning.

Around 4.40am this morning (Saturday), a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a screwdriver and crowbar entered an address on Hesketh Manor, Atherton.

He threatened the elderly occupants and demanded they hand over their money.

No one was injured during the robbery, but the victims – a couple in their 80s- were left understandably shaken.

The offender fled on foot with £4 in cash.

Anyone who has any information about the robbery should call police on 0161 856 7182 quoting incident number 439 of 16/02/19.

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.