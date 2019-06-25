Police discover 'substantial' cannabis farm in raid on house

A large cannabis farm which filled several rooms of a house has been uncovered by police.

Officers from the Atherton, Tyldesley and Astley neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at a property on Sale Lane in Tyldesley on Monday.

Other news: Billy Livesley murder trial: jury to be sworn in as case gets under way



A spokesman said: "Inside was a substantial cannabis farm. The picture shows one room but there were several others filled with plants.

"All have now been seized and destroyed."

An investigation into the cannabis farm is under way and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.