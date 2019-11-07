Police discover huge cannabis farm containing almost 400 plants

Police have uncovered an "extensive" cannabis farm, totalling a whopping 375 plants, across three floors of an empty building in Tyldesley.

The GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley social media team said: "The Atherton and Tyldesley Neighbourhood team discovered a cannabis farm on Elliot Street in Tyldesley this morning.

"This was at the site of a business premises that had been left empty for several months. The offenders had broken in and changed the locks to prevent the legitimate owner from gaining access.

"When the building owner informed us of this we attended and found an extensive farm totalling 375 plants. The nursery was in the basement and the larger plants spread across the 2 floors of the building.

"These sorts of farms are run by organised criminal gangs, so a significant seizure such as this has the result of taking a large source of money out of the pockets of criminals - a positive result for our community."

