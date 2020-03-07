Police cordon off area where man was stabbed in early hours

An investigation is under way after a man was seriously hurt in a stabbing.



The 27-year-old presented himself at hospital early on Saturday with serious injuries and is said to be in a stable condition.

Police were called to the hospital early on Saturday

Police were called at around 4.35am to the hospital and inquiries suggested he was stabbed on Elliott Street in Tyldesley.

A cordon has been erected while officers examine the scene, with witnesses reporting a lot of police activity in Tyldesley town centre throughout the morning.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 616 of March 7, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.