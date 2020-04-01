Pervert avoids jail over stash of child abuse images

A pervert found with thousands of indecent pictures of children on his computer has been spared an immediate spell in jail.

Johan Beckers, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to be given an eight-month prison sentence which was suspended for 24 months.

Bolton Crown Court

The jobless 41-year-old had already pleaded guilty before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to three charges of possessing vile “child porn” pictures and films, 34 of which fell into the most serious category (A).

Of the remainder, 18 fell into category B and a massive 4,761 were classified as C.

The court heard that police received intelligence that Beckers was viewing illegal images of youngsters.

On Saturday October 6 2018 a search warrant was executed by officers from the Sexual Crime unit of Greater Manchester Police at his home address. Beckers was present when IT equipment seized on which they later found the indecent images.

All the images had been made between May 21 and 23 2017.

As well as the suspended prison sentence, Beckers was ordered to sign onto the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years and he was also made the subject of a decade-long sexual harm prevention order.

The judge also imposed a community punishment which includes a 15-day rehabilitation requirement.

