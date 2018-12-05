Passenger in stolen hit-and-run van which ran over a toddler is handed 12-month referral order and fined £20

A schoolboy who was a passenger in a stolen van which ran over a toddler during a police car chase has been sentenced.



Appearing at Wigan Youth Court on Wednesday, the 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed a 12-month referral order and told to pay a £20 fine in connection with the collision on October 30 in Wigan Road, Leigh, which left three-year-old Leo Durrington with serious injuries.

Related: Driver of stolen hit-and-run van which left Leo Durrington, 3, with serious injuries is given 12-month detention order



The teen had pleaded guilty to a single charge of being carried in a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver, who has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and to stop after a collision, driving without a licence and insurance, and a handling charge for the stolen van, will be sentenced shortly.