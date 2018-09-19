Online tributes paid to Wigan dad who died after pub assault

Hundreds of tributes have been paid online to Lee Christy - the Wigan dad who died after being assaulted at a Hindley pub.



Detectives say a murder investigation is under way after the victim, 45-year-old Christy, was assaulted at The Bear’s Paw on Saturday, just before 11pm.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained in a critical condition.

But it has now emerged that he died yesterday afternoon.

His family, including wife Julie, are being provided with support from specially trained police officers.

No arrests are understood to have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 0161 856 2491, quoting incident number 2245 of 15/09/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.