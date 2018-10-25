New arrest in ‘attempted murder’ investigation

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an arson attack in Leigh.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

One count relates to the fire at a house on Montreal Street in Leigh on Tuesday, October 16, which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

The other count relates to a fire at a house in Huyton, Merseyside two days earlier.

Officers are now treating these incidents as linked.

Andrew Bamford, 37, of no fixed address, has already been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Leigh fire. He appeared before Manchester magistrates today and was remanded in custody.

Two other men - aged 19 and 22 - who were arrested last Tuesday have been released with no further action taken.

Related: Man in court over blaze

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.