New arrest in arson attack probe as police link house fires

Police investigating an arson attack at a house in the borough have made a further arrest.

A 41-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.

It relates to fires at houses on Montreal Street, Leigh, on Tuesday, October 16 and on Mardale Road, Huyton, on Sunday, October 14.

A woman who was in a critical condition after the fire in Leigh remains in hospital, but is now said to be in a stable condition.

Police are now treating the two incidents as linked and are asking anyone with information to call them on 0161 856 9908 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Andrew Bamford, 37, of no fixed address, has already been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Leigh fire. He appeared before Manchester magistrates yesterday and was remanded in custody.

A 22-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, who were arrested on Tuesday have been released with no further action taken.