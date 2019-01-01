Neighbours from hell hit with court ban order

The occupants of a house who made neighbours’ lives a misery with persistent and violent anti-social behaviour have been made the subject of a closure order.

Magistrates acted after the property became a magnet for unacceptable and disruptive behaviour, including incidents of physical attacks.

The order against the address in Chaucer Grove, Atherton, was granted by the bench sitting at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Wigan Council had applied for the penalty against the occupants after working with Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The order will run for three months.

After the brief court hearing the local authority pledged to ensure that neighbours in the area will not have to suffer a repeat of the issues there.

Kathryn Rees, assistant director transformation at Wigan Council, said: “We welcome the magistrates’ decision to put a closure order in place at an address on Chaucer Grove.

“We know that any form of anti-social behaviour can have a disruptive effect on communities and we do our best to resolve issues where we can.

“Our anti-social behaviour team will work closely with the community to safeguard them and prevent the behaviour occurring again.”

The order bars anyone not specifically named from entering or remaining in the property.

Flouting this runs the risk of a fine or even a spell behind bars.

The order will be in force until March 17.

Such closure orders have been much used in the last 12 months at homes across the borough.