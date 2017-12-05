Naked jogger 'spotted several times by residents'

A naked jogger - who is thought to have struck at least three times - is being hunted by police.
Police say the man - seen wearing only cross-patterned stockings, a blue crop top and a black curly wig - is wanted for indecent exposure.
A spokesman for Leigh Police said the suspect had been seen running in the Green Lane area yesterday.
Sandra Benham, on the police's Facebook site, said: " It’s happened again this morning!
"Are the police not patrolling the area? Three times in less than a month! Surely that’s alarming enough?"
The incident has occurred just a day after a man was reported to be flashing at schoolgirls walking along a dirt path between the Higher Folds estate and Bedford High School.
Witnesses to the latest incident can contact neighbourhood police on 101.
