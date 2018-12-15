Murder suspect in custody after woman found dead at house

A man is in custody on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in the borough.

Police were called to Maple Crescent in Leigh after the ambulance service said a woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was unresponsive in the property.

Emergency services were summoned at about 10am on Saturday.

Paramedics gave her CPR but were sadly unable to save her and she was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and is in custody for questioning.

Officers said it was important to let people know what was happening due to the intense police activity in the area.

Superintendent Paul Walker from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “I appreciate this is distressing news for people in the area but as there is a scene in place, we wanted to inform them of the details.

“There’s likely to be a lot of police activity throughout the day as we commence our investigation but we’ll try to keep the disruption to the local area as minimal as possible.

“We are doing our best to support the family of the woman and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”