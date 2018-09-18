Murder probe launched in Wigan after assault at pub

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man assaulted at a Wigan pub has died.



Detectives say the investigation is underway after a 45-year-old man was attacked at The Bear's Paw on Saturday, just before 11pm.

Police confirmed he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained in a critical condition.

But it has now emerged that the man, who has not yet been named, died this afternoon.

No arrests have been made so far and an appeal for witnesses has been issued.

His family are being provided with support from specially trained officers, according to police.

Det Insp Andy Butterworth, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family of the man that died this morning as a result of the injuries he sustained after being assaulted.

“His family are understandably devastated by his death and we are providing them with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“This is now being treated as a live murder investigation and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about exactly what happened that night and the person responsible.

“If you think that you have information that can assist our investigation then I would urge you to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 0161 856 2491, quoting incident number 2245 of 15/09/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.