Murder probe dropped as woman's death proves no longer suspicious

The death of a woman at a house in the borough is no longer being treated as suspicious.

A Home Office post-mortem examination of the body of the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, discovered at an address on Maple Crescent in Leigh on Saturday ruled out foul play.

Other news: Kitchen destroyed by fire in large blaze



A 22-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder on Saturday but he has now been released under investigation.

Police were summoned to the scene at 10am on Saturday after the ambulance service found the woman unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics who gave her CPR she could not be saved.

A large police probe immediately swung into action, with vehicles filling the street, blue tape being put in place around the scene and crime scene investigators visiting.

An examination of the body proved there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Police Superintendent Paul Walker from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “We’ve followed each line of enquiry available to us to find out exactly what has led to the end of this woman’s life but we are no longer treating this as a murder investigation.

“Our thoughts of course remain with the woman’s family and I’d like to thank the people in the local area for their patience as we have dealt with this sad incident.”