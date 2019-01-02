Murder probe continues into death of father-to-be Billy Livesley

A murderer remains at large as police continue to investigate the death of a young father-to-be.

Two men were arrested soon after 21-year-old Billy Livesley was found on Friday with serious injuries, which would prove to be fatal.

Tributes left on Bickershaw Lane

But one of the men was released without charge and the second - a 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder - was released under investigation.

Police inquiries continue to find out what happened to Billy, from Platt Bridge.

He died in hospital on Saturday, a day after being found injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram.

There has been an outpouring of grief from the community, with a large shrine of balloons, flowers and other tributes created on Bickershaw Lane.

More than £8,000 has now been donated to two online appeals set up to help pay for his funeral - beating the £7,000 target.

A fund-raising rugby match, raffle and balloon release scheduled for Saturday will now be held on Sunday, which would have been Billy’s 22nd birthday.

The event starts at noon at Ince Rose Bridge Rugby Club.