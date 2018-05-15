Murder probe continues after man's death

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surround a man's death in Hindley yesterday (Monday).



Police were called to a property on Atherton Road after receiving concerns for the welfare of a man were reported shortly after 1pm.

Police at the scene of the murder probe in Hindley

Video: Murder probe after man's body found



They found the body of a man believed to be in his 40s.

A 48-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7292, quoting incident 983 of May 14, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.