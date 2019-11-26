A motorist has been given a suspended jail term and banned from the road for three years after he was caught at the wheel while more than four times the drink-drive limit.



Wigan justices heard that when Michael Walsh’s Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by police in Warrington Road, Leigh, he gave a reading of 155 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The motorist was more than four times the drink-drive limit

Other news: Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from November 25 to December 1



The legal limit is 35. Walsh admitted that charge and also pleaded guilty to being found in possession of a knuckle duster key fob with a blade attachment on the same day.

The bench told the 31-year-old of Heddles Court, Leigh, that he was receiving an eight-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, because “it was a very high reading, with an unacceptable standard of driving. Other road users and pedestrians need protection from you.”

A 12-month supervision order was also made which contained an alcohol treatment component and rehabilitation activity requirement.

Costs and a victim surcharge totalling £207 must also be paid.

