Memorial to war heroes vandalised

Mindless vandals have torn the head off a silhouette monument dedicated to soldiers who served in the First World War.

The statues, which depict a British “Tommy” were placed across the country last year to mark the centenary of the conflict’s end.

But residents were horrified to find that one of the memorials, at Atherton Central Park, had had its head ripped clean off last week.

Many reacted with anger and upset at images of the broken statue, which were shared on social media after the damage was discovered.

Several Facebook users speculated that strong winds may have been to blame, but many others were quick to suggest that wind would have blown the entire silhouette down, rather than just damage its head.

Coun Jamie Hodgkinson, Independent ward representative for Atherton, took to social media to condemn the act.

He said: “Hope the person who purposely did this was satisfied that they destroyed a memorial for WWI veterans who gave their tomorrow for our today.

“This personalised statue cost over £250 from the Friends of Atherton Parks for the British Legion poppy appeal, hope you’re happy.

“And after a great event for the proms with no damage this happens on a week night, it’s really upsetting.

“If anyone has any information please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.