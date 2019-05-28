Man who crashed stolen motorbike 18 months ago finally sentenced

A man who was badly injured when he crashed a stolen motorbike into a garden fence has been sentenced by magistrates more than 18 months later.

Lee Tymon, 34, was finally punished for the incident in September 2017 when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse after a series of delays.

As well as aggravated vehicle-taking, he was sentenced for breaching a restraining order later that month, two bail offences of failing to appear at court and a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of post-sentence supervision.

The court heard Tymon, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, had previously admitted all the offences.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said he lost control of the Debri Terra motorbike on Wessex Road, Marsh Green, at 6am on September 7, 2017 and crashed into a garden fence.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

She said the crash caused damage to the bike of around £1,500.

Ms Kenyon said there was nothing to link Tymon to the theft of the vehicle, which had been taken on September 2, but he rode it knowing it was stolen.

Tests in hospital showed Tymon was over the drug-drive limit, though he was not charged after delays in the process.

Police were called a few weeks later, on September 29, 2017, by his former partner Elisha Myers, who was concerned that Tymon had taken her car.

A restraining order was in place banning him from contacting her or going to Sunderland Place, Marsh Green, but the court heard she had invited him round.

The car was returned while she was on the phone to police and Tymon was found asleep inside it by officers at 5.45am.

Mark Ferguson, defending, told the bench that Tymon was charged with breaching the restraining order, along with drink-driving, driving without insurance and without a licence.

He denied driving the car and prosecutors offered no evidence on the day of trial. He was then due to be tried for being in charge of the vehicle, but that was also dropped.

Mr Ferguson said the breach of the restraining order could have been dealt with earlier if the other charges had not been pursued, including when Tymon was jailed for breaking it again in October 2017.

Tymon also failed to attend court twice - on December 5, 2017 and April 26 this year - and he was arrested at the beginning of May.

Explaining why his client did not go to court last month, Mr Ferguson said: “He says he had turned his life around. He had got stable with his medication, he had stability with his parents, he was looking for work and the last thing he wanted to do was go to prison, so he rather buried his head in the sand.”

After reading a report prepared by the probation service, magistrates imposed an 18-month community order.

He was told to complete a 28-day curfew from 7pm to 7am, 20 rehabilitation activity days and the Building Better Relationships programme. Tymon must also pay £500 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.