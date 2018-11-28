Man is first in the country to be jailed for assaulting police officer under new law

A man who bit a police officer has become the first person in the country to be jailed under new legislation.



Daniel Hilton, 27, of Hawthorne Grove, Westleigh, has been sentenced to three months in prison after the violent attack.

Other news: Justin Rose’s golf bag up for grabs in raffle for young boy



He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault when he appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

A police constable went to a property in Leigh at around 12.15pm on Saturday after reports of a man with a knife.

Hilton wrapped his mouth around the officer’s thigh and sank his teeth in.

The constable, a man in his 30s, used a Taser and leg restraints to secure him.

Hilton was sentenced under new legislation - the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill - which came into force just weeks ago.

It means prison sentences for people who assault workers in the public sector could double.

When exercising the legislation, judges must take into consideration that the offence was committed against an emergency worker.

Previously, those who committed these types of offences could receive a maximum sentence of six months in prison, but this could now be up to a year.

Assistant Chief Constable Annette Anderson said: “Members of the emergency services often put themselves in harm’s way to protect others and this incident is no different.

“Being attacked when you are simply trying to do your job is something no-one should have to face but being targeted while you are coming to the rescue of others is nothing short of inexcusable.

“As we do in any case, we will robustly pursue those who use violence against those responding to 999 calls and will do everything in our power, with the newly welcomed legislation, to protect the protectors.”

The new legislation covers police, prison officers, custody officers, fire service personnel, search and rescue services and paramedics.

It follows an increase in assault on emergency workers in recent years.