Man injured in suspected acid attack

Police have launched an investigation after four men wearing balaclavas threw an "acid-like" substance over a man.

They were called shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault on Coronation Drive in Higher Folds.

Inquiries suggested a BMW car approached the victim – a 20-year-old man – before the occupants threw an acid-like substance over him.

The police believe there were four men in the car wearing balaclavas and they left before officers arrived.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 0161 856 1828, quoting incident 3282 of March 3, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.