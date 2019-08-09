Man gets jailed for visiting dad's house as it breaches restraining order and he had suspended sentence

A man has been jailed for persistently breaching a restraining order forbidding him from contacting his father.



The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court ordered Anthony Wilkinson should spend 28 weeks behind bars after turning up at an address on Derwent Street in Leigh on July 2.

Prosecuting, Paul Huxley told the court Wilkinson, 34, knocked on his dad’s door at 7.30am and asked for a small amount of money.

Around £15 in cash was handed over and Wilkinson, of Siddow Common, left.

No threats were made and there was no hint of violence, the court was told.

However, Wilkinson was under a suspended sentence at the time of the incident which the magistrates chose to activate, giving him a further four weeks in jail for the most recent offence.

The restraining order, which had been imposed in February 2017 and set for three years, was also extended so Wilkinson cannot contact his father until a date in February 2021.

This was not the first time Wilkinson had gone to his father’s home since the order had been put in place, the court was told.

Mr Huxley read out the parent’s statement to the court in which he said he thought his son needed help with his drug use and spoke of how he was tired of Wilkinson turning up at his door even after the court had ordered him to stay away.

The court also heard Wilkinson had been battling with mental health problems.

Defending, Barry Cuttle said: “The breach is due to there being contact and absolutely nothing more.”

Sentencing Wilkinson, the bench said custody was the only option due to the number of times he had breached the restraining order in the two years since it was imposed.

He will also have to pay a £120 victim’s surcharge on release from prison.