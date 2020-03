A man has been found guilty by Wigan and Leigh magistrates of two flashing offences.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Nathan Whittaker denied exposing himself on both May 5 and 11 2018 in Wigan.

But after a trial, the 28-year-old of Dunham Close, Westhoughton, was convicted of both offences released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced in the same court on April 9.