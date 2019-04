A man accused of threatening someone with a golf club will be tried at crown court.

Benjamin Isherwood, 27, of Manchester Road, Leigh, pleaded not guilty before Wigan justices when charged with threatening Scott Allen Briggs with an offensive weapon on Norweb Way in Leigh.

While magistrates decided the case could be heard in their court, Isherwood elected for trial by jury instead and was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on April 29.