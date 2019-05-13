Man convicted of animal cruelty fails to show up at court to be sentenced

A man found guilty of failing to look after a pet dog failed to show up for his sentencing, prompting the court to issue a warrant for him.



David Herbst was due to appear before magistrates at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse this morning (Monday, May 13) to learn his fate after being found guilty of three breaches of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, between November 12-24 2018.

The 27-year-old, of Wigan Road in Leigh, had failed to take a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, called Emily, to the vets after the animal suffered a laceration to the head.

He was also convicted of failing to prevent unnecessary pain, suffering, injury or disease by failing to adequately treat the dog's flea burden and resulting skin condition.

Herbst had not presented himself at court for a previous hearing, but the case was proved in his absence.

He did not show up once again for his sentencing today, forcing the court to issue a warrant for him instead.