Man admits to having almost 400 indecent images of children on laptop

A Leigh man has admitted to having almost 400 indecent images of children on his laptop.

Anthony Prescott, of Railway Road in Leigh, was charged with making 396 Category C images of children - the least severe category being categories A and B - between January 2017 and May 1 2019.

Police probe

Prosecutor Tess Kenyon told Wigan magistrates that a laptop was seized by police executing a warrant at a property in Widow Street, Wigan in April.

Prescott, 39, later volunteered himself for a police interview after confessing to owning the device and using it for “uploading and downloading” the indecent images, which he later deleted. Detectives found a software programme on the laptop which was designed to “remove forensic artefacts”, the court heard.

Prescott was bailed pending sentencing at the same court on December 5.